Gregory Dewayne Newson, 50, of Shreveport is accused of fatally shooting Deputy Chris Dickerson on Dec. 31, 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARTHAGE, Texas — The suspect charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Panola County Deputy Sheriff Chris Dickerson will face the death penalty when his case goes to trial, prosecutors announced.

Gregory Dewayne Newson, 50, of Shreveport is accused of fatally shooting Dickerson on Dec. 31, 2019.

He also faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.