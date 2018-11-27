From Christmas stockings to blankets... Mary Dowell has been knitting and crocheting for more than 50 years.Not only are the blankets a 'gift' to those who receive them, but they are also serving a greater purpose.

She's a mother, cancer survivor, musician and among many other things...a knitter.

"That’s what I do, work with these needles and crochet hooks," said Mary.

It all started when she was eight years old...taking two needles to create something to keep her warm. But, the spark to help others came at a later date when she was diagnosed with divisional vertigo, an illness that restricts her from constant movement...

Mary said, "The room goes around you get all upset and throw up and everything, it's pretty bad."

With her diagnosis, she is restricted from doing a few things she once loved. But now, that desire has turned into giving to others.

"I love to knit and I love to crochet and I made everything that you could make for myself, her daughter or her friends. So, now I have to do it for somebody else so why not the hospital?" Mary added.

For years Mary has been making blankets for babies at the Christus Mother Frances hospital. She creates blankets for Easter, Christmas and even Fourth of July.

"These babies got something that's been hand made by an old lady they can keep and carry on for the future and maybe keep it for their own children. Maybe it'll start a feeling in their family of keeping something that’s old and still worthwhile." Said Mary

These are not created just to keep you warm. Mary said, “It's made with love and they're handmade and made with thoughts and love.”

Mary has been giving blankets to the neonatal department since the 80s...and doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

