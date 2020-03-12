December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month — nearly 900 people in Texas were killed in DUI-related crashes in 2019

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, in 2019, 812 Texas drivers were involved in fatal DUI (alcohol) crashes that resulted in 886 deaths.

TEXAS, USA — According to the White House, in the United States, one person tragically dies every 50 minutes in a drunk driving incident. That's why December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

"Far too many families experience the pain of losing a loved one to impaired driving, and even more must cope with health and financial consequences that result from this illegal and avoidable conduct," a proclamation by President Donald Trump stated.

The White House says while deaths caused by impaired driving have thankfully fallen by more than 30% in the last three decades, too many Americans still make the thoughtless decision to drive impaired, threatening other motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians, killing nearly 30 people every day.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, in 2019, 812 Texas drivers were involved in fatal DUI (alcohol) crashes that resulted in 886 deaths.

The following East Texas counties recorded DUI-related (alcohol) fatal crashes in 2019, according to TxDOT:

Anderson - 2

Angelina - 2

Camp - 1

Cherokee - 1

Gregg - 2

Harrison - 2

Henderson - 2

Hopkins - 2

Nacogdoches - 4

Panola - 1

Polk - 3

Rusk - 2

Sabine - 4

San Augustine - 1

Shelby - 1

Smith - 12

Titus - 1

Trinity - 1

Upshur - 1

Van Zandt - 3

Wood - 2

In December 2019, there were 77 DUI-related crashes that resulted in 85 deaths.

Editor's Note: Information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from Texas Peace Officer's Crash Reports (CR-3) received and processed by the Department as of April 15, 2020.

"Since my first day in office, my Administration has fought to address this tragedy head on and reduce impaired-driving deaths," President Trump said. "We are constantly working with law enforcement officers and public safety professionals to provide them with the resources and support they need to keep our roads safe. To address the root causes of impaired driving, my Administration is also assisting those with substance use disorder through initiatives like www.FindTreatment.gov, a website dedicated to connecting people with the treatment they need, and the Rural Community Toolbox, which provides funding and resources to help build strong, healthy, and drug-free rural communities. Additionally, our Nation’s business owners, skilled workers, and innovative entrepreneurs have joined in this fight. The rapid expansion and improvement of existing technologies like ride-sharing and Advanced Vehicle Technologies continue to provide additional safe alternatives to impaired driving."

We must all do our part to stop the tragedies caused by impaired driving.

"This month, I encourage individuals across America to recommit to working together to reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on our Nation’s roads," the president's proclamation said. "Let us vow to act responsibly, always drive sober, and keep our communities safe."

