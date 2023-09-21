Deep East Texas county jailer accused of committing sexual acts with inmate arrested

POLK COUNTY, Texas — A Deep East Texas county jailer accused of having improper sexual activity with an inmate was recently arrested.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons asked the Texas Rangers to arrest Polk County Jail officer Charity Prince, 25, on an improper sexual activity with person in custody charge. This comes after an investigation that began earlier this month.
The charge is a second-degree felony. DPS said this is an ongoing investigation.