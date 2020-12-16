Deep East Texas county restaurants to scale back to 50% capacity, elective surgeries halted due to high COVID-19 hospitalization rate

The hospitalization rate in TSA-H has surpassed the 15%-threshold for seven consecutive days which prompted the move.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Due to the high COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Nacogdoches County, which is designated as Trauma Service Area (TSA)-H, restaurants will now be required to scale back their occupancy to 50% and elective surgeries will be halted.

According to a press release from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office, the hospitalization rate in TSA-H has surpassed the 15%-threshold for seven consecutive days which prompted the move under Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-32.

“High hospitalizations are defined as a TSA that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent" the press release said. "Restrictions for TSA-H will remain in place until seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less."

TSA-H includes the following counties: