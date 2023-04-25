Deep East Texas mother, stepfather accused of forcefully tattooing children arrested

The child said her mom had been scrubbing her foot "really hard with a rag trying to get it off and that it burned really bad, the affidavit said.

ZAVALLA, Texas — A Deep East Texas couple were arrested Monday for accusations of tattooing their children, documents show,

Megan Mae Farr and Gunner Farr were both arrested Monday by the Zavalla Police Department. She is charged with two counts of injury to a child and one count of unlawful restraint, while he is charged with one count of unlawful restraint, according to jail records.

According to an arrest affidavit, the father of the children and stepmother reported to the police last week that on April 8, Megan and Gunner Farr dropped off the kids and before leaving, they said they gave the children tattoos, laughed and drove off.

When asked about the tattoo, one of the kids pointed it out and said one of the Farrs drew it on her foot, the document read.

The affidavit also states one of the kids was messing with their sock and told someone her foot hurts. The wound appeared to be a scab.

When looking at the child's foot closer, the person noticed the marking on her foot appeared to be tattoo of a heart. The child said the tattoo was put on her foot while she was sleeping, the document read.

The child said her mom had been scrubbing her foot "really hard with a rag trying to get it off and that it burned really bad," the affidavit read.

Child Protective Services was contacted about the incident, and the children were interviewed by CPS officials.

One of the kids said she kept trying to push the tattoo instrument away from her and that she didn't want to be tattooed. Megan Farr and Gunner Farr put tape on her mouth to prevent any screaming and covered her face with a rag so she could not see the tattooing process, the affidavit said.