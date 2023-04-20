Deep East Texas officials investigating after cows found dead, mutilated

Officials say ranchers reported a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow was found dead, mutilated and lying on her on their ranch.



"A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched," the MCSO said. "The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill. It was noted there were no signs of struggle and the grass around the cow was undisturbed. No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area."



The MCSO says ranchers also reported no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks.



"While looking into the longhorn-cross’ death, five other similar occurrences involving four adult cows and one yearling were reported along the area of OSR running into Brazos County, as well as Robertson County," the MCSO said. "Each incident occurred in different locations, pastures and herds."



Officials say the other cows were found lying on one side with the exposed side of their face cut along the jaw line and the tongue, once again, removed.