Deep East Texas Electric asking customers to conserve energy

Deep East Texas Electric provides tips to help conserve energy.

Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative (DETEC) is asking customers to conserve electricity.

DETEC says Hurricane Laura caused extensive damage to the transmission system that supplies power to their substations.

In addition, extreme high temperatures has increased consumer demand for power around the country. In an effort to reduce the load on the system, DETEC asks to consider implementing these conservation tips at your home:

• Raise your thermostat several degrees.

• Run large appliances (washer, dryer, dishwasher, etc.) early in the morning or at night.

• Unplug anything not necessary: computers, chargers, televisions, etc.