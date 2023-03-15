Deep East Texas man charged with murder in connection with fatal November shooting

According to the sheriff's office, Fisher made the emergency call to the sheriff’s office and told investigators on scene he shot Herrera.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — A Livingston man accused of shooting another man in November has been charged with murder after the victim died from his injuries.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a man with a gunshot wound near Holly Hill Road in Livingston on Nov. 16.

Kenny Wade Fisher, 70, of Livingston, was identified as the suspect accused of shooting Raymond Herrera, Jr., 72, also of Livingston, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Fisher made the emergency call to the sheriff’s office and told investigators on scene he shot Herrera.



Fisher was detained and Herrera was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, officials said.