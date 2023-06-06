Deep East Texas man gets 30 years in prison for sexually abusing child, possessing child porn

The sheriff's office said Franklin will be required to serve the full 30 years day for day without the possibility of parole.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — A 64-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child and possessing child pornography in Trinity County.

David Derwin Franklin entered the guilty plea to both charges in the 411th District Court.

Through the plea deal, Franklin was sentenced to 30 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child and 10 years for possessing child pornography, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office.