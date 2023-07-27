x
Deep East Texas Resource Center hosting 'Back to School Expo' on July 31

The event is set to start at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. It will be located at 105 Lofton Street in Lufkin.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas Food Bank's, Deep East Texas Resource Center, is hosting their annual free 'Back to School Expo' in Lufkin on July 31.

The event is set to start at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. It will be located at 105 Lofton Street in Lufkin. 

Credit: East Texas Food Bank

This event is free for all upcoming students in need of school supplies for the academic year. Backpacks will be distributed accompanied by fun activities, lunch ideas, and prizes.

This year’s 'Back to School Expo' is sponsored by AmeriHealth Caritas, Southside Bank and the East Texas Food Bank.

