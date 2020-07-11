Deer breaks through window at UT-Tyler building

A UT-Tyler student employee caught a wild deer charging into a glass wall.

UT- Tyler students are shaken up after a deer charged towards them Friday morning.

A UT-Tyler student employee captured a video of the deer seeing its own reflection and ramming itself into a glass wall.

Todd long, Gregg County Game Warden, says “it’s breeding season". The bucks, the male deer, are chasing the female deer right now. Sometimes they seem to lose common sense.”

UT- Tyler released the following statement:

"A deer broke through a window on the first floor of the Stewart Administration Building this morning. The window is highly reflective, so it is suspected the deer was charging its reflection. A staff member near the window sustained only minor injuries. The deer was later spotted charging a lobby window of the Soules College of Business but did no damage there. UT-Tyler Environmental Health and Safety report the deer then retreated into a wooded area adjacent to campus."

Faculty searched for the deer and weren’t able to find it, but a delivery driver saw it crossing University Blvd.

Deer are very busy in the area right now and area game wardens are urging you to be careful. "Especially driving at night or early in the mornings, the deer are more active crossing the roads, chasing each other, etc. We’re seeing a lot of them hit by cars. I would advise motorists to slow down, especially in wooded areas," Long said.