TIPS: Staying safe on the roads during deer mating season

Over the past 10 years, Texas had the highest numbers of deaths from collisions with animals, including deer.

TYLER, Texas — If you haven’t seen them on the roads, you’ve likely seen them in the news — crashes and other dangerous run-ins with deer.

Smith County Game Wardens are constantly being called to a accident scenes involving deer, sometimes up to three or four a day.

"When you mix the rut that’s going on and there’s bucks chasing does, then there’s going to be an increase in accidents," Smith County Game Warden Zach Temple said.

According to State Farm, there were more than 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.

Over the past 10 years, Texas had the highest numbers of deaths from collisions with animals, according to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety. The numbers reflect the size of driving population, animal population and percentage of rural roads.

Displaced deer are all over Smith County, but there are some hotspots to be aware of such as the forest areas off of Old Jacksonville Highway and West Grande Boulevard.

The first thing you want to do if a deer crosses your path on the road is let off the gas if you can. Do NOT slam on your breaks.

“You could over-correct when you’re driving and that would end up causing you to flip or end up driving off the roadway," Temple explained.

Always be vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Remember, where there’s one deer, there are probably more behind it.

While deer hunting season is officially over on January 3, they will still be around. So be cautious while on the roads.