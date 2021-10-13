Defense begins witness testimony in trial of former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman announced to the jury that the state rests its case.

TYLER, Texas — Defense attorneys for the former East Texas nurse accused of killing four patients brought back two of the prosecution's witnesses Wednesday morning as the lawyers began presenting their evidence.

William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, causing their deaths, according to 2018 and 2021 indictments.

Davis is accused of killing John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina. His trial began Sept. 28.

