East Texas native DeMarvion Overshown injures knee during Dallas Cowboys preseason game against Seattle Seahawks

The 23-year-old was drafted by the Cowboys out of the University of Texas in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARP, Texas — An East Texas native, who's expected to help boost the Dallas Cowboys defense, left the field with an apparent left knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Officials say Arp High School graduate turned NFL linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was able to walk off the field on his own power, but was then carted back to the locker room. The injury occurred with just under eight minutes left in the first quarter.

The 23-year-old rookie was drafted by the Cowboys out of the University of Texas in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.