x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Local Democratic committee member resigns after 'racially insensitive' comment

"I would like to thank Dr. Nichols for her time serving the Democratic Party and I hope we can all learn from this and move forward together," Dickson said.

TYLER, Texas — A Democratic committee member resigned on Friday afternoon following comments she made that were viewed as racially insensitive.

Nancy Nichols, who had served as the Senate District 1 committeewoman for the State Democratic Executive Committee, has resigned from her post as of 1:47 p.m. on Friday, according to Ben Dickson, Senate District Executive Committeeman.

"I would like to thank Dr. Nichols for her time serving the Democratic Party and I hope we can all learn from this and move forward together," Dickson said.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

RELATED: Comment from East Texas Democrat causes calls for her resignation

RELATED: The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats call for an 'Emergency Call to Action' press conference

In Other News

Tyler missionaries in Ukraine amid war