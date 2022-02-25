Local Democratic committee member resigns after 'racially insensitive' comment

"I would like to thank Dr. Nichols for her time serving the Democratic Party and I hope we can all learn from this and move forward together," Dickson said.

TYLER, Texas — A Democratic committee member resigned on Friday afternoon following comments she made that were viewed as racially insensitive.

Nancy Nichols, who had served as the Senate District 1 committeewoman for the State Democratic Executive Committee, has resigned from her post as of 1:47 p.m. on Friday, according to Ben Dickson, Senate District Executive Committeeman.

"I would like to thank Dr. Nichols for her time serving the Democratic Party and I hope we can all learn from this and move forward together," Dickson said.