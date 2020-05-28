Demolition began this week at Robert E. Lee High School. Everything is being torn down except the varsity gym and fine arts building. The varsity gym is getting a new lobby, restrooms, and concessions. The Fine Arts building is getting a new lobby, restrooms, and ticket booth. Both buildings will have new parking areas.

On Facebook, current and former students, employees and band parents lamented the demolition of the Red Raider band hall and shared their favorite memories of the building on the page

Mickie Webb posted, “As a band parent I look at that building and see eight years of band kids running around loading, unloading, marching, laughing, eating popsicles ... oh my, I’m glad for the new building but sad to see the old shed torn down.”

Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Tyler Morning Telegraph.