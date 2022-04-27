Crews begin working on Tyler location for Bubba's 33

In East Texas, Bubba's 33 has a Longview location at 200 E Loop 281.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Demolition has begun for the upcoming Tyler location of Bubba's 33, a popular restaurant from the creators of Texas Roadhouse.

A permit was granted for Bubba's 33 in the location that formerly housed Ken's Pizza and Five Guys in the French Quarter at the intersection of Loop 323 and S. Broadway Ave., according to the city of Tyler.

Five Guys closed its doors in July 2021 and Ken's Pizza moved into the space that was occupied by Mr. Gatti's. In East Texas, Bubba's 33 has a Longview location at 200 E Loop 281.

The opening date for the Tyler location remains unknown as of this time.

Appetizers

Salads

Wings

Pizza

Burgers

Sandwiches

Dinners

Desserts

"We're serving up the good stuff. Get your hands on one of our big and juicy burgers, or try a slice or two of our hand-tossed, stoned-baked pizza," the website states. "We craft our burgers and pizzas from the ground up in-house with the freshest ingredients around."

Other Texas locations include: