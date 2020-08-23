Demonstrators gather outside protesting mask policy

The protest was organized after a mother said on social media her daughter with down syndrome was required to put on a mask or not enter the store.

TYLER, Texas — About 20 protesters stood outside the new Sprouts Farmers Market Saturday afternoon in Tyler alleging the grocery store's mask policy is discriminatory.

Beckey Martin and her daughter Rebecca are originally from Houston. They were visiting family when they decided to visit Sprouts.

"Grandma and I had our masks on and we were headed into sprouts when an employee who was out in the parking lot came running to us before we ever got to the door and told us we couldn't go in unless Rebecca put on a mask," said Becky.

Rebecca is 18 years old and has down-syndrome. Becky says her daughter has the mind of a two-year-old and is not able to wear a mask.

"I explained that, you know, I understand we have our masks on, but she fits in the governor's exceptions to the mask mandate," said Martin.

Still, Sprouts' policy requires a mask while shopping.

"Sprouts requires all individuals over the age of two to wear face coverings while shopping in-store. The policy follows CDC recommendations and is intended to promote the health and safety of our team members and customers during this unprecedented crisis. Sprouts offers a number of accommodations for those who may be unable or unwilling to wear a mask, including allowing the use of face shields, offering personal shopping options for those who are medically unable to wear a mask or face shield, as well as online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery. Our alternative shopping options are provided to our customers as a reasonable accommodation to ensure all customers are able to access and enjoy the products offered in our stores."

The family's story has spread on social media.

Christin Bentley, the Founder of the Texas Freedom Coalition, saw it and organized today's protest to boycott Sprouts.

"When I saw that story, I immediately decided that we should protest Sprouts and their corporate policies of excluding people with disabilities, and their store who cannot wear a mask," said Bently.