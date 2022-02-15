x
Tyler dentistry office to offer free dental care Feb. 19

The clinic will take place at Smith Dental Care, located at 5400 New Copeland Rd. in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler dental office is scheduled to offer their 17th annual Free Dental Day to those in need.

According to Smith Dental Care, sign-ups for the event will take place at 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18 at 1343 E.. Grande Blvd. in Tyler. Spots are limited and patients will be seen on a first come-first served basis. Registration will be closed once all spots are filled. Nobody isn't allowed on the property before 3 p.m. the day of sign-ups.

The clinic will take place Saturday, Feb. 19, at Smith Dental Care, located at 5400 New Copeland Rd. in Tyler.

Patients must be 18 or older with a valid photo ID. This event is not for patients whoa re phobic, pregnant, on blood thinners or have uncontrolled blood pressure. Excluded procedures include root canals, crowns, dentures and partials.

