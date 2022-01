CBS19 has a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

LINDALE, Texas — An early morning grass in the Lindale area has been brought under control.

According to the Lindale Police Dept., the fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m., behind a mobile home park off County Road 4117.

More than an acre burned as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

One mobile home suffered minor damage and no injuries were reported.