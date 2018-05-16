Kenneth Mell Myers, a 32-year-old Tool native, was arrested after Henderson County deputies found meth and cash hidden in his motorcycle during a traffic stop on Farm to Market Road 3054 near Payne Springs.

Deputies originally stopped Myers for a routine traffic violation when he was riding a motorcycle and arrested him for it at the scene.

During an investigation after that stop and arrest, the team brought out a K9 unit from neighboring Kaufman County.

Officials found methamphetamine hidden under the motorcycle’s gas tank and $3,000 in cash.

Myers was taken to the Henderson County Jail, and charged with a First Degree Felony for possession of a controlled substance.

