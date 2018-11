UPSHUR COUNTY — Upshur County deputies are asking the public's help to find the owner of three horses found on November 12, 2018 in the area of 2354 Cherokee Trace in Gilmer.

Authorities are asking locals to contact them if they know the owner or know of information that would help locate the owner.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 903-843-2541.

© 2018 KYTX