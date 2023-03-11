2 deputies hospitalized following crash in Panola County

The investigation is being conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Two Panola County deputies have been hospitalized following a Saturday afternoon crash.

According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, around 2:15 p.m., deputies were responding to a call regarding loose livestock on Hwy. 315, near FM 1971.

As deputies located the cow and were waiting for traffic to clear so they could make a U-turn, their marked patrol unit was struck by a pickup truck.

Both deputies were taken to a Carthage hospital by ambulance. One of the deputies has since been flown to a Tyler medical center as a precaution.

The PCSO says the occupants of the other vehicle were treated at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the truck was cited for failure to control speed.

"We are thankful that the injuries weren't more serious given the damage done to the vehicles," the PCSO said in a statement.