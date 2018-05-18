The Bowie County Sheriff's Office is investigating after Susan Marshall Wilson was found dead on the side of the road just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on the 6600 block of Farm to Market Road 992.

Deputies said that a local was driving their tractor when he saw a woman lying on the side of the road.

Authorities identified Wilson and evidence indicated that she was hit by a passing vehicle.

DPS initially investigated this as a hit and run accident, and at that time, officials were not able to find Wilson's husband, Jeffery Wilson until 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

After investigators spoke with Mr. Wilson about finding his wife dead on the side of the road, he originally claimed to be out of town at the time and did not give investigators with any other useful information.

Officials still believe that Mrs. Wilson’s death was caused by a vehicle striking her.

Because of the nature of Mr. Wilson’s responses to investigators’ questions, the focus of her death has shifted from a hit and run accident to a suspicious death.

Mrs. Wilson’s body was ordered to be sent off for an autopsy, and authorities are still waiting for the results.

Mr. Wilson’s vehicle has been found and is now being processed for evidence.

Mrs. Wilson’s death is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about Mrs. Wilson's death should call Investigator David Biggar at 903-628-6748.

