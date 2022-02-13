Smith County deputies involved in shooting

According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, two Smith County deputies shot a man early Sunday morning after he pointed a semi-automatic pistol at them and ignored commands to drop the weapon.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for the sheriff's office in an incident like this, according to the sheriff's office. As of now, the suspect who was shot remains in a local hospital in stable condition and a warrant is out for his arrest for aggravated assault on a public servant, the sheriff's office said. His bond was set at $75,000.