CARTHAGE, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office is doing its part to make sure Deputy Chris Dickerson receives a hero's welcome when he returns home Wednesday.

A funeral procession is currently making its way from Dallas to bring Dickerson home. The procession includes an escort by authorities to Tatum.

Once in Tatum, Panola County officials will meet the procession and escort the body back to Hawthorne Funeral Home in Carthage down Texas 149.

Motorists should respectfully pull off the road if they see the procession.

The procession is expected to arrive at around 6 p.m.

The vigil for Deputy Dickerson at Still Waters Cowboy Church has been moved to 6:30 p.m. to allow people to see the procession arrive at the funeral home.