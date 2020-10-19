Descendants of family buried in abandoned Longview-area cemetery sought

Anyone interested in helping to preserve the Richard Jones family gravesite or know of any descendants can contact Adrain Woods at (903) 746-4740.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An abandoned cemetery, with its cracked tombstones and unmarked graves, sits hidden among the trees on isolated land between Longview and Kilgore.

The cemetery recently caught the attention and interest of Longview resident and historian Gene McWhorter, who immediately started trying to locate descendants of the prominent black family buried there.

McWhorter became aware of the cemetery a few months ago during a mountain bike ride with friend Roger Johnson, who asked if McWhorter wanted to see old gravestones in the woods near Johnson’s property.

