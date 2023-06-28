City of Marshall designates storm debris drop-off locations

MARSHALL, Texas — Residents can drop-off debris from the storm at designated locations across Marshall.
According to the City of Marshall, there are additional opportunities for residents to dispose of storm debris at certain locations across the city.
The designated drop-off locations are:
City Arena
- 3310 Popular Street
- June 28-29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- July 3, July 5-7: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Convenience Station
- 2300 Five Notch Road
- Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Saturday: 8-11 a.m.
Buck Sherrod Road
- 1 mile south of Highway 80 on Buck Sherrod before the Flowers Fields (soccer field)
- Through July 1: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Republic Services
- Call 903-986-5324 to schedule a Thursday pick up
- Debris should be in bundles of no more than 8 inches in diameter and 3 feet in length
For more information on the city of Marshall's storm debris drop-off sites, visit their website here.