SILVER ALERT: Desoto Police looking for man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment

DESOTO, Texas — The Desoto Police Department is searching for Jesus Martinez, 90, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday in a Silver, 2017 Chevrolet Trax.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic man, 6'0 and 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last observed wearing a blue hoodie and khaki pants.

The senior citizen was last seen on the 1100 block of Marlborough Avenue in Dallas in a Silver, 2017 Chevrolet Trax with Disabled TX License Plate, number 6NGXT.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.