Police called to stop multiple fights happening at DeSoto High School, officials say

DESOTO, Texas — Multiple concurrent fights at a North Texas high school caused police officers to be called out to stop them, according to the DeSoto Police Department.

Police officials said officers were called to DeSoto High School a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday after they were notified about a fight in progress.

School resource officers and other DeSoto police officers responded to try and stop multiple fights happening at the same time.

Several juvenile students were briefly detained and released to their parents on the scene, according to police. One 17-year-old student, who was allegedly interfering with police operations, was pepper-sprayed by officers. He was treated at the scene by paramedics, formally charged with interference with public duties, and then transported to the DeSoto Regional Jail.

Police remained on the scene until classes ended at 3:20 p.m. to make sure no more fights happened and that students and staff were safe.