TYLER, Texas — More than two months after Governor Abbott ordered all dining rooms closed, restaurants are now allowed to operate at 75% capacity. As the state reopens, however, new cases of COVID-19 are spiking.

Restaurants are still doing what they can to ensure the safety of their customers, including continuing to operate at 50% capacity.

"We're still going to remain at 50%," said Texas Music City Grill bar manager Haile Williams. "Just so that way, we're still able to make everything make sure everything's clean, make sure sanitizing is done and everybody feels comfortable."

However, Gov. Greg Abbott says the state is not ready to reverse the state's easing of regulations.

"Because we have so many hospital beds available to anyone who gets ill, there is no real need for us to ratchet back on the opening up of business," Gov. Abbott said.

Williams says she is not concerned about the virus considering the precautions the restaurant is taking.

"Our patio is huge. So we have a lot of space to accommodate everybody and also feel safe while they're out there listening to music on the patio," Williams explained.

Williams says despite the limitations on patrons, they are making money.