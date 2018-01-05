UPDATE: After several misidentifications, the Longview Police Department released more photos of the suspect who stole various items from a local Target.

Photo Courtesy Longview Police Department Facebook

Photo Courtesy Longview Police Department Facebook

Photo Courtesy Longview Police Department Facebook

--------------------------------------------------------------------

The Longview Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman who stole items from the Target on 3092 North Eastman Rd.

If you or anyone you know anyone has information about this suspect, call Detective Hardee at 903-237-1152, Gregg County Crime stoppers at 903-236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org and reference case #18-1581.

© 2018 KYTX