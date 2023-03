The Texas Rangers, Cass County District Attorney's Office and the sheriff's office are all investigating the case.

CASS COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas detention officer accused of bringing illegal items into the Cass County Jail has been arrested.

Mark Thomas was arrested Thursday on a felony warrant for allegedly bringing prohibited items into the Cass County Jail, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.