Detour planned for State Highway 135 in Gregg County next week

Motorists are encouraged to watch out for road crews and should expect delays while the detour is in effect, TxDOT said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Drivers will have a detour starting next Wednesday as Texas Department of Transportation crews start resurfacing operations on State Highway 135.

According to TxDOT, the SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk County line. Southbound traffic will remain open on SH 135 utilizing a lane shift.

However, northbound traffic will be detoured onto State Highway 42 (W. Woodlawn St), then north on Henderson Boulevard to State Highway 31. The detour will be in place until the project is complete.