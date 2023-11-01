Developer gets green light for work on The Wilcox in downtown Tyler; groundbreaking set this month

The building will be converted into an apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired in January 2023.

Renovations to a historic downtown Tyler building are underway.

NORF Companies, a New Orleans-based tax-advantaged real estate company, this week announced it closed on financing and has secured the necessary permits to proceed with work on 230 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler, also known as The Wilcox.

The building will be converted into an apartment complex. To celebrate the project, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 30.