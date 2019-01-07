LONGVIEW, Texas — A team of business people and consultants has applied for a Longview zoning variance in an effort to replace a vacant restaurant site with a Starbucks — scrapping an idea to ask the city to amend a restrictive sign ordinance.

A social media page also has been unveiled to provide information and galvanize support for the development plan.

“I personally went down to Development Services (on Thursday) along with Dan Noyes with Lamar (Advertising) to turn in the variance applications,” said John King of JBK Enterprises Real Estate Brokerage and Investments firm of Longview.

