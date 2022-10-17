Family of murdered mother hopes to get closure at plea hearing

"We finally got him to admit and agree to a plea," said Dalila Morales, Diamond Cruz' mother.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The trial for the murder of Diamond Cruz is scheduled to begin next week, more than 2 years after her death.

But, her family could get closure before the court date. Tuesday, the family will attend the plea hearing at the Smith County Courthouse.

Diamond Cruz' mother Dalila Morales said she’s glad this is almost over.

"I'm very happy," Morales said. "I have no words to describe it, but I'm happy it's coming to an end and I can get some closure. We finally got him to admit and agree to a plea."

Cruz' boyfriend and father of her two children Catalino Marin Jr. is charged with her murder and Morales said he has decided to plead guilty this Tuesday.

Giving their family closure for her death in August 2020.

Since the murder Marin claimed it was an accident and that Diamond Cruz shot herself while fighting over a gun. Morales said she and her family don't believe that was the truth.

"He ran away," Morales said. "I mean if it was self inflicted, he would have assisted her with help. Calling 9-1-1 right away instead of an hour later."

Diamond Cruz was only 21 and left behind unforgettable memories. Amanda Cruz remembers one of the most happiest moments she had with her sister.

"It was about to be her quinceañera and she was just looking for dances for her surprise dance," Amanda Cruz said. "We would stay up late at night looking at YouTube videos, we would dance, we would learn the dances and we would dance them together, and we would make a lot of noise. Then my mom would come in and say it's time to go to sleep. It was so funny."

Morales and her family now care for Diamond Cruz' two kids Adali and Nathaniel. Morales said she sees her daughter in them every day.

"I love them to death and I get comfort," Morales said. "They got me through these two years. They got me through it, and without them I couldn't have made it and without God."

CBS19 also spoke to the Smith County District Attorney’s office on Monday and they chose not to comment on the plea deal until after Tuesday’s court appearance.

Amanda Cruz also mentioned that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. She hopes sharing her sister’s story will help another mother out there who is struggling.

Morales also said it’s important for mothers to check in with their daughters, and if they are struggling to offer them a way out and be persistent.