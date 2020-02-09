Diboll ISD cancels sports for the week after student-athletes show COVID-19 symptoms after attending weekend party

The student-athletes and other students attended a party over the weekend and are now showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Diboll ISD has canceled all football and volleyball games for the rest of the week after several student-athletes show symptoms of COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Vicki Thomas, the student-athletes and other students attended a party over the weekend and are now showing symptoms.

Those symptoms include fever, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea and vomiting.

The student’s parents have been notified and those students have been sent home.

The campus has been disinfected. Thomas says Diboll has strict protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and their students and staff do a tremendous job while they are on campus following those protocols.