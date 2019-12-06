ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Diboll Police Department has arrested a man wanted in connection with a Houston murder.

According to the Houston Police Department, on September 2, 2018, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound who arrived at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

The victim, identified as Leonardo Dominguez, 28, was driven to the medical center by a Hispanic man who was dressed as a security guard, according to hospital staff. Dominguez was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Police say the man who brought the victim to the hospital had left the area before officials arrived.

According to authorities, after further investigation, they determined the shooting occurred in the 5900 block of Bellaire Boulevard. Investigators then identified Alexei Ricardo Rojas, 28, as the shooter and he was subsequently charged with murder.

On Saturday, Rojas was taken into custody by officers with the Diboll PD. He was booked into the Angelina County Jail on $888,888 bond.