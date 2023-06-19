x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Did someone say free chocolate?

The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is hosting a free chocolate event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 30 - this is just one of the events happening this month.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — East Texas get ready for some fun events happening later this month in June. 

Longview 

The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is hosting a FREE Chocolate Day on June 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The address to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is 706 W Cotton St, Longview. 

Credit: Longview Arboretum and Nature Center

If soaking up the sun and jumping in the pool suits you better, the city of Longview is hosting a Itty Bitty Beach Party on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Tickets are selling for $5 per a family of four and $2 per additional family member.

Free snow cones will also be available for attendees. 

The address to the Longview Swim Center is 1111 W Fairmont St, Longview. 

Credit: City of Longview

Kilgore 

Individuals living in the city of Kilgore can head over to the Kilgore City Pool for a pool party happening on June 27 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

The address to the Kilgore City Pool is 405 N Henderson Blvd, Kilgore.

Credit: Kilgore Public Library

For more information on these events visit the city of Longview event calendar or the city of Kilgore event calendar

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out