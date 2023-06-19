Did someone say free chocolate?

The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is hosting a free chocolate event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 30 - this is just one of the events happening this month.

LONGVIEW, Texas — East Texas get ready for some fun events happening later this month in June.

Longview

The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is hosting a FREE Chocolate Day on June 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The address to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is 706 W Cotton St, Longview.

If soaking up the sun and jumping in the pool suits you better, the city of Longview is hosting a Itty Bitty Beach Party on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tickets are selling for $5 per a family of four and $2 per additional family member.

Free snow cones will also be available for attendees.

The address to the Longview Swim Center is 1111 W Fairmont St, Longview.

Kilgore

Individuals living in the city of Kilgore can head over to the Kilgore City Pool for a pool party happening on June 27 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The address to the Kilgore City Pool is 405 N Henderson Blvd, Kilgore.