Travel back in time with Dinosaur Adventure at The Oil Palace in Tyler

For one weekend only, April 29-May 1, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age.

TYLER, Texas — Get ready to travel back in time thanks to Dinosaur Adventure who will transform The Oil Palace into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun.

While giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bone” of the event, Dinosaur Adventure also features its newest baby dinosaurs which guests can interact with!

As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of dino-mite activities. Experience the thrill of a realistic fossil search, race in Jurassic jeeps, bounce around in prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, ride your favorite dinosaurs, and more!

Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours. Tickets are limited and sold on a per-day, per-hour basis. To guarantee admission, purchase your tickets online in advance.

Prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options for children. Each child’s admission will include unlimited activities (excludes face painting and mining area). Additional activity tickets may be purchased at the event.

Location: The Oil Palace - 10408 State Hwy. 64 in Tyler