Dinosaur Adventure coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Triceratops, Brontosaurus and T-Rex — oh, my!

Step back in the prehistoric age as the Dinosaur Adventure stomps into town!

"Dinosaur Adventure is an all-new, one of a kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars," organizers said. "Learn about the most popular dinosaurs — Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, Diplodocus, Velociraptor, and explore recent finds with exciting discoveries!"

The two-day event will take over The Oil Palace, located at 10408 SH 64 W., in Tyler from Saturday, May 20 (9 a.m. - 8 p.m.), to Sunday, May 21 (9 a.m. - 7 p.m.).

"As part of Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of activities: fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, riding their favorite dinosaur, and more," the event's website said. "The whole family will also be amused by our live entertainment featuring a walking dinosaur show, and a baby dinosaur meet-and-greet."

Tickets are on sale now and prices are as follows:

Adult ticket (ages 13 and up): $25 + taxes/fees - Includes access to Dinosaur Exhibit, Cretaceous Crafts, Dino Dig and live entertainment

Child ticket (ages 2-12; children under 2 get in free): $35 + taxes/fees - Includes unlimited dinosaur rides, bounce houses (socks required), mini gold, Jurassic Jeeps/ATVs crafts (Activities are subject to change dependent on venue; excludes face painting, mining area, and green screen photo; those tickets can be purchased at the gift store inside the event).

Adventure Pack (add-on): $29 + taxes/fees (does not include admission) - Continue the adventure at home with your very own Adventure Souvenir Pack! Each pack includes: Dinosaur Adventure drawstring backpack, hatching dinosaur egg, plush toy, fossil dig block and a sticker pack (Dinosaur Adventure reserves the right to substitute product in each kit).