Discount Tire location in Tyler reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19

According to Discount Tire, located at 1208 West Southwest Loop 323, they closed Monday and Tuesday to deep clean, but reopened on Wednesday.

TYLER, Texas — A Discount Tire location in Tyler has reopened after being closed for two days due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Discount Tire sent the following email to customers who had been in the store within the past 14 days:

We’re writing to let you know that an individual at our Store TXD 88, located at 1208 WSW Loop 323, Tyler, TX, [tested] presumptive positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The positive test is being confirmed by the Center for Disease Control. The Store, which we voluntarily closed for 48 hours, has been deep cleaned and disinfected. All employees will be placed on isolation and should be tested for COVID-19.

You are receiving this letter because you appear to have visited the store within 14 days prior to the employee becoming symptomatic or after the employee became symptomatic but before receiving test results. We do not mean to alarm you, but we do care about the health of our customers. We have been utilizing a number of measures intended to promote customer safety such has having customers drive their own cars into the bay areas, having customers remain in their cars while waiting for service, and emphasizing social distancing as well as the 3C’s – Clean, Cover, Contain. We continue to utilize these measures at all Discount Tire stores for the safety of our people and our customers. However, if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, or fatigue, please notify your healthcare provider immediately.

Please check DiscountTire.com for the most current store hours in your area. For up to date information on possible store closings, please visit https://www.discounttire.com/customer-safety. If you have a question related to a specific vehicle or recent service, please contact our customer care hotline at 800-385-3322 or send us an email to customerrelations@discounttire.com.



Sincerely,