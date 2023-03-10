Discovery Science Place in Tyler to host Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spring break camps for kids

Each of the daily camps will focus on one of the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their personalities and skills.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The Discovery Science Place in downtown Tyler will host Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed spring break camps next week for kids to have some educational fun.

Each of the daily camps will focus on one of the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their personalities and skills.

Camps are for children in grades kindergarten through third grade and limited to 20 participants per day. The cost is $40 for each day or $140 for the week.

Schedules will be from Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon:

8 to 9 a.m. campers will have the DSP all to themselves

9 to 10 a.m. campers will have the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle exhibit to explore

10 a.m. to noon there will be experiments and challenges