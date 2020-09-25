Discovery Science Place launches 'Stay-at-Home Gala'

The Stay-at-Home Gala ends Saturday, Oct. 3, at 9 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — COVID-19 has affected our everyday lives, including gathering for a good cause.

That's why the Discovery Science Place has launched a stay-at-home gala to shows we can still give while social-distancing.

"For our online gala, we have some amazing auction items up for grabs — an incredible raffle for $1,500 in Cavender's gift cards, a wine pull, a bourbon pull and a bourbon tasting event.," said Discovery Science Place Director of Development Monica Moore.

To see a full list of items up for auction, click here.

The Discovery Science Place is seeking to raise $5,000.

"Please help us reach this goal so we can continue educating the children in our community in STEM education," the Discovery Science Place said in a statement.