TYLER, Texas — During the school year, young East Texans look forward to a trip to the Discovery Science Place.

Like many places, the Discovery Science Place has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center closed at the time of Spring Break, a week when it is usually busy. It has not reopened since then.

"This is the time of year normally where we see hundreds of people every single day," Chris Rasure of the Discovery Science Place said. "So it has been pretty impactful for us, negatively impact for as far as economics."

Rasure says with the loosening of state restrictions, they plan a slow reopening of the center beginning June 19.

"We are going to start by just being open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday," Rasure explained. "We're going to have to limit capacity. We are going to do that to 50 people per time slot."

There will be two two time slots: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. hour will allow staff to clean and sanitize the building before the next group comes inside.

"You will have to get your tickets ahead of time," Rasure explained. "If you're a member, that will be at no cost, but you will still need go online and get your tickets and you can do that on our website."

Rasure says if business goes well, the center will add hours and days to their hours.

"We just want to make sure that the people have enough space to spread out, and we're hoping that everyone can stay safe and still enjoy the museum," Rasure said.

The museum is having a soft reopening on a limited basis this weekend for members only with pre-ordered tickets.