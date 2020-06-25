Discovery Science Place to require masks, facial coverings for all visitors 12-years-old and older

The move comes in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

TYLER, Texas — Starting Monday, June 29, the Discovery Science Place in Tyler will require all visitors 12-years-old and older to wear masks or facial coverings while in the building.

The move comes in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

According to the DSP, those guests who arrive without masks will not be granted entry regardless of their ticket status.

"Guests who continually remove or lower their masks while visiting will be asked to leave the facility," the DPS said in a statement. "This is for the protection of all guests and staff."