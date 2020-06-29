Discovery Science Place to unveil touring arachnid exhibit July 11

The exhibit, the largest of its kind in North America, features more than 100 species of arachnids.

TYLER, Texas — The Discovery Science Place (DSP) will unveil a new exhibit focusing on arachnids and their role in human culture.

The exhibit, which will open Saturday, July 11, will feature 100 live arachnids. It is the largest arachnid display in North America. Some of the live arachnids that will be on display include the Tiger tarantula, the Mexican Red Knee tarantula, tailess whip scorpions and peacock tarantulas.

There will be hands-on activities including robot building, science experiments and creating arachnid art. There will also be exhibitions of arachnids in modern day medicine, film and music. There will also be stories from arachnids in folklore.

The exhibit will have a gallery macrophotography pictures of spiders by photographer Julian Kamzol.

The DSP is thrilled to host The Art and Science of Arachnids,” said executive director Chris Rasure. “This limited-time exhibit offers something for everyone, from weaving your own web to meeting a Vinegaroon up-close, adults and children are going to have loads of hands-on, minds-on fun in this exhibit.”

Tickets for the exhibit will be $3 for members and $5 for non-members. Visitors do not have a purchase admission to the main museum.

There will be limitations on the number of people in the exhibit, per rules set by the Discovery Science Place for its main museum