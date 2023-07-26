Dispatchers are receiving more heat-related calls across East Texas

Heat exhaustion or heat stroke can cause permanent damage to the body, but there are definitely ways that you can still be prepared to beat the heat.

TYLER, Texas — East Texans are no strangers to the heat, but there has been an increase in calls for heat-related illnesses.

UT Health East Texas Medical Director for EMS and Air1, Dr. Yagnesh Desai said dispatchers have been busier than normal this summer.

"Last month, we ran 85 heat-related calls," Desai said.

Heat-related injuries can be extremely dangerous, especially if you are in an outdoor environment with nowhere to cool down. When paramedics arrive at the scene of a heat-related call, there are multiple things they do to ensure the safety of the patient being transported.

"We’re going to be starting an IV and starting IV fluids to get the body hydrated and cooled down, and then we will be applying ice packs to also help cool the body down," Desai explained.

Cooling off an overheated patient is the priority, because heat exhaustion or heat stroke can cause permanent damage to the body.

"Heat related injuries can go on to cause neurological damage as well as organ damage and that's the big concern we always have when we’re on heat-related calls," Desai said.

Desai also explained that it’s very important to be prepared during these hot summer months. If you don’t prepare yourself, something as simple as yard work during this time of year can cause heat illness that could affect you over multiple days.

"You’re not taking enough breaks, you’re not drinking enough water, and you’re working through that entire afternoon to get your yard work done," Desai said. "Then you go inside and you feel exhausted and tired. You think 'oh I just worked hard,' but then the following morning you wake up and you’re still not feeling very well," Desai said.

With plenty of summer still left, Desai explained that there are definitely ways that you can still be prepared to go out in the heat.